Digital platform eve has announced the inagural edition of the Workshops & Workouts event, an initiative that aims to keep organisers healthy which launched last year.

Set to take place on 17 January at the OXO2, those in attendance will enjoy a session of disco yoga, lead by Yogi Sarah Hunt, before enjoying a vegan breakfast supplied by caterers CH&CO. The workshop following the breakfast will be hosted by celebrity nutritionist Amanda Ursell, who will disuss the latest plant-based trends, the importance of gut health and how organisers can be more sustainable both at events and in their own homes.

Head of business development for eve, Becci Thomson, said: “eve is all about enrichment, creativity and understanding organiser’s needs. We have a wealth of expertise at our fingertips and it’s great to be able to shake things up and connect with people on a whole new level whilst giving them something interesting they can take away with them.”

Each of the Workshop & Workout events aims to offer organisers a new perspective on working out and an inspirational workshop from one of eve’s experts taking place at a different location every quarter.

Workshops & Workouts is just the first in a series of events hosted by eve in 2020, with others to be launched in the near future.