On Friday 17 January, event creating digital platform eve hosted the first Workshops & Workouts event at the OXO2 on the Southbank.

The event was planned in advance of Blue Monday, to ‘get people back on track in a casual and fun setting’, and was attended by 28 agents.

Becci Thomson from eve said: “We felt it was important to hold an uplifting event to give people something different to look forward to and it did the trick. Everyone was energised and upbeat when they left. eve is more than a platform for booking events, it’s about connecting with people on a personal level, understanding the stresses and strains organisers go through and being able to help in creative and fun ways.”

At the event, agents were able to try out new concept Disco Yoga, as well as enjoying a healthy breakfast and a workshop from celebrity nutritionist Amanda Ursell..

Yogi Sarah Hunt created Disco Yoga with DJ Darlo to ‘break the stereotype of how the practice is perceived’ and ‘entice more people to try it out’.

The exercise portion of the event received good feedback, Rebecca Thomas from Eventify said: “I was slightly apprehensive about it as I’ve never done yoga but I’m so pleased I came, I really enjoyed it and the view over the Thames is just stunning, I smiled all the way through!”

Caterers CH&CO supplied a healthy plant-based breakfast, with menus delivered by QR code, consisting of fresh Power Juices, Soul in a Bowl (soaked oats with various toppings) buckwheat pancakes and avocado toast on sourdough with kimchi. The event was completely paper free and sustainable with attendees given Husk Cups – completely reusable and biodegradable cups made from rice husks – for tea, coffee or protein shakes.

Ursell gave an workshop on the importance of gut health and sustainable eating, as well as the importance of all-day energy menus created by CH&CO for meetings and conferences so that delegates stay productive all day.

Whilst the January event also coincided with Veganuary and dry January, each of the Workshop & Workout events will offer organisers a new perspective on working out and a workshop from one of eve’s experts at a different location every quarter.

Workshops & Workouts is just the first in a series of events hosted by eve in 2020, with others being launched in the near future.