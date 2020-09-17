The next edition of four-day conference and multi-venue showcase festival Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS) will run as a hybrid physical/online event.

Due to take place in Groningen, in northern Netherlands, on 13-16 January 2021, the thirty-fifth edition of ESNS will be preceded by the European Music Week; a digital platform designed to promote new European music.

While the event has historically focused on talent from a particular country each year, the upcoming edition will focus on all of Europe. ESNS has helped kick start the international careers of artists including Dua Lipa, Shame, Her, Alma, Roosevelt and Aurora.

ESNS director Dago Houben said that despite the music sector having been hit hard, the events’ organisers have been encouraged by the hundreds of music professionals who have bought a registration for ESNS 2021 in recent months, despite the restrictions imposed as a result of the pandemic.

ESNS creative director Robert Meijerink said, “.It is precisely these uncertain times that call for an opportunity to open the dialogue, to support and inspire, to learn from each other and ultimately to regain trust for hopeful times ahead.”

Tickets for the conference and festival are available here.