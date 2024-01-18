The winners of the 2023 European Festival Awards have been announced.
The awards took place on 17 January in De Oosterpoort, Groningen during the annual Eurosonic Festival.
This year, festivals from more than 30 countries participated and 300,000 votes were cast by the public. This resulted in 111 shortlisted nominees in 12 different categories, not counting the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Take a Stand Award
Sziget Festival, HU
Line-Up of the Year
Glastonbury, GB
The Event Safety Award
OpenAir St.Gallen, CH
Agent of the Year
Tom Schroeder – Wasserman Music
Best Small Festival
Maifeld Derby, DE
Newcomer of the Year
Balming Tiger, KR
The Brand Activation Award
Heroes & Hype Festivals & Unilever Axe, DE
Best Medium-Sized Festival
Pohoda Festival, SK
The Green Operations Award
Boom Festival, PT
Best Major Festival
Hurricane Festival, DE
The Award for Excellence and Passion
Eric van Eerdenburg, NL
Promoter of the Year
Alter Art, PL
The Lifetime Achievement Award
Ruud Berends, NL
