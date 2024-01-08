Showcase music festival and conference ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) has appointed Anna van Nunen as general manager.

Van Nunen’s appointment is effective from 18 March, succeeding Dago Houben, who announced his departure last June. Frans Vreeke temporarily filled the position in the interim.

Van Nunen is the founder of Innofest, a platform where sustainable enterprises can test their innovations at Dutch festivals. As the commercial director of Greener Power Solutions, she was responsible for the startup’s growth into a European scale-up. She is also the founder of the lobbying platform ‘Ikd Lobby’ and actively participates as a keynote speaker, panellist, and moderator at events such as ESNS, Amsterdam Dance Event and Dutch Design Week.

Van Nunen said, “Having grown up in Groningen and with a big heart for the music sector, it is a huge honour to start working as director at Eurosonic Noorderslag. I am eager to strengthen the conference and festival with the team. In the coming years, I want to ensure a future-proof organisation and a rock-solid positioning of ESNS in Europe.”

ESNS supervisory board chairman Jeroen van Erp said, “ESNS is entering a new phase, one that requires new leadership. As a supervisory board, we are very pleased with the appointment of Anna van Nunen as director. With her background in the festival world, experience in sustainability and the start-up world, she embodies what we stand for: Always looking for new talent, new developments where inclusivity and sustainability are of paramount importance.”