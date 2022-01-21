The winners of the annual Music Moves Europe Talent Awards have been announced at ESNS.

The awards, co-funded by the European Union, were judged by a panel including Mad Cool Festival booker Cindy Castillo Núñez, BBC Radio 1 presenter Gemma Bradley and Spotify head of artist & industry partnerships Bryan Johnson.

The acts to win awards were Denise Chaila from Ireland, Hungary’s ДEVA, Mezerg from France, Blanks from The Netherlands and Alina Pash from Ukrania. The Grand Jury Prize was awarded to Belgium’s Meskerem Mees (pictured), while the Public Choice award was given to Ladaniva from Armenia.

Previous winners include Adele, Mumford & Sons and Dua Lipa.

The Music Moves Europe Award winners each receive €10,000 (£8,272), with the winner of the Grand Jury Award getting an additional green touring voucher worth €5,000 (£4,130). All nominees are offered the opportunity to attend a training day at ESNS to further their skills in internationalising their careers.