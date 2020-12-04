ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag), a European Music Conference and Showcase Festival in Groningen, Netherlands, has announced another 49 artists for its upcoming digital event on 13-16 January 2021.

The line-up of up-and-coming artists consist of two of the Music Moves Europe Talent Awards nominees; Rimon and Sassy 009, as well as six acts selected in cooperation with European Broadcasting Union (EBU) radio stations, including BBC Music Introducing’s Lava La Rue. ESNS previously confirmed 56 acts and more are soon to be announced.

As usual, ESNS will be European artist only and will feature its two festivals; Eurosonic, which showcases artists from around the continent, as well as Noorderslag, which presents solely Dutch talent.

Approaching its 35th year, ESNS has previously helped kickstart the careers of artists such as HER, Roosevelt and Dua Lipa.

The showcase festival will be free and can be registered via esns.nl/tickets. The digital platform of the conference, themed ‘the road to recovery’, will include panel discussions, keynotes, sessions, speed meetings, network opportunities, access to the delegates database and new European music.