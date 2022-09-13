On the back of the launch of a record label and new festival Sands (cap. 6,000) in Margate’s Dreamland, London-based independent promoter Eat Your Own Ears (EYOE) is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a show across three stages at Depot Mayfield in Manchester on 19 November.

The Manchester event, staged in partnership with The Warehouse Project, will see performances by acts including Floating Points, Four Tet and Joy Orbison.

Tom Baker, founder of Eat Your Own Ears and co-founder of Field Day festival said, “Ever since Eat Your Own Ears hosted an event at The Warehouse Project at the Boddingtons Brewery back in 2006, EYOE has very much enjoyed being part of curating some epic and thrilling events, seeing The Warehouse Project grow and develop into something very special.”

“I’m very proud to celebrate Eat Your Own Ears’ anniversary with another eclectic and brilliant lineup that brings together so many of the artists EYOE has worked with over the years alongside some exciting new artists.”

Earlier this year EYOE launched a new record label in partnership with Virgin Music Label & Artist Services. It also worked with Soundcrash to launch the one-day, 6000-capacity, Sands festival at Dreamlands in Margate on 11 June. Among the acts to perform were BICEP, Comet Is Coming and Floating Points.

“The focus is on building sands, potentially to a two day event with a 15,000 per day capacity. It went very well this year, we sold out, so we are looking to establish it as a destination event in the festival calendar,” said Baker.