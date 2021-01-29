The deadline for entries for the Digital Event Awards has been extended until 5pm on 5 February, organisers Mash Media has confirmed.

The new awards scheme champions excellence in the delivery of digital events by the individuals, teams and companies that have worked tirelessly through the last year to create new ways of engaging with audiences via digital channels.

Duncan Siegle, awards director, said he was “amazed” at the traction the awards have driven across the event industry. He said: “We have created a programme of awards that reflect the whole events sector and the outstanding work that we have all enjoyed since live events were off the agenda. The appetite to enter and gain recognition from the industry has been overwhelming. With requests coming in every day for more time these last two weeks, we’ve had no option than to extend the deadline. It is clear that the industry wants recognition for the excellent work they have put in to keep events alive if not live.”

James Morgan, chair of the judging panel, noted the calibre of entries submitted so far has been “very high”. He said: “We’ve taken a look at some of the entries that have come in so far and the quality is very high. It shows just how well the industry has adapted and I’ll be warning the judging panel they have their work cut out when we start the judging next month’”

The extended deadline is 5pm on 5 February. View and enter categories here.

The Digital Event Awards are sponsored by Showcase, Collaborate Global and iVent.