All Party Parliamentary Group for Events (APPG) chair Theresa Villiers MP (pictured) asked DCMS in the House of Commons today, 10 December, whether serious consideration was being given to the event industry’s need for a Government-backed insurance scheme.

She said, “I know the whole sector is very grateful for the support they’ve received from the Government but if we’re going to get music festivals and major events on again from this spring and summer, businesses need to be signing contracts and spending money now. Will the minister give serious consideration to Government support for an indemnity or insurance scheme so that they can make those decisions in the confidence that if there is a third wave then their losses are going to be mitigated?”

Caroline Dinenage, Minister of State for Digital and Culture, responded, “I am well aware of the concerns and the challenges of securing insurance for live music events, it is something we’re looking at very carefully but the key really is for the industry to build an evidence base that absolutely demonstrates insurance coverage is the only barrier to events being able to take place. That’s what we managed to prove with the Film and TV fund. In the meantime the remaining £258 million of the Cultural Recovery fund will very shortly be made available to provide extra support.”