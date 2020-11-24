Rock band The Darkness will be among the first acts to take advantage of the post-lockdown event guidelines with a reduced-capacity concert, with social distancing, at London’s Indigo at The O2 (cap, 2,800) on 18 December. The show will take place in front of a live audience at the AEG-owned venue and will also be streamed live.

Tickets to access the stream and/or attend the event in person will go on sale on 27 November via AXS. A range of ticketing options are being made available, with the most expensive including a band Q&A, front rows seats, sound check access, a chance to meet the band and a signed art show poster.

The concert will be recorded for a live album, Streaming of a White Christmas, due for release in April 2021.

An AEG spokesperson said that no decision had yet been made about the postponed Squeeze concert at The O2 arena, which was due to take place on 5 December with a capacity of 4,700 and has been rescheduled to 27 February.