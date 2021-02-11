The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has called on Digital and Culture minister Caroline Dinenage to be questioned about the Government’s handling of negotiations with the EU, intended to enable visa-free travel for creative workers.

MPs will also hear from representatives across the creative sectors, including music, theatre and screen, about what impact the failure to reach agreement is having on their industries as a result of an end to visa-free travel. The change affects visas and work permits for UK workers going to the EU, EU workers travelling to the UK, and the transport of touring equipment.

The Committee will consider proposals put forward by the industry as well as prospects for Government renegotiation with the EU and member states.

The move follows a Parliamentary Petitions Committee debate on the subject on Monday, 8 February, which left Carry On Touring campaign organisers “bitterly disappointed” by Dinenage’s reaction. As a result, some 285 Parliamentarians, artists and event industry professions signed a letter to the prime minister calling for Europe-wide, visa-free, work permits for UK touring professionals and artists.

The Evidence session: EU Visa Arrangements for Creative Workers will take place at 10am on 16 February. It can be watched live here.

The schedule is as follows:

Panel 1 – Witnesses 10am

Deborah Annetts, chief executive, Incorporated Society of Musicians

Lyndsay Duthie, chief executive, The Production Guild of Great Britain

Paule Constable, lighting designer, Freelancers Make Theatre Work

Panel 2 – 11am

Caroline Dinenage MP, minister for Digital and Culture, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Alastair Jones, deputy director for the Creative and Cultural Touring Project, Department for Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport