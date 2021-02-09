Following yesterday’s Parliamentary briefing session, Carry on Touring campaign organisers have written a letter to the Prime Minister that has 285 signatures – including Parliamentarians, artists and event industry professions – calling for Europe-wide, visa-free, work permits for UK touring professionals and artists.

The briefing session was followed by a Petitions Committee debate during which Conservative MP Giles Watling said, “Our performers are now facing a double whammy of an industry devastated by Covid and the loss of an entire continent as a venue. We must continue to raise the issue with our EU neighbours.”

Former Labour Party deputy leader Harriet Harman said it is “not a Brexit teething problem”. She told the committee the issue is “so important in so many ways, culturally as well as financially”.

The Government debate resulted from Tim Brennan’s petition to secure free EU movement for touring artists and professionals, which has been signed by more than 283,000 people.

The briefing session can be watched in full here.

The letter and a full list of signatories can be viewed here.

Signatories include:

Julie Elliott MP for Sunderland Central

Hilary Benn MP for Leeds Central

Jamie Stone MP for Caithness, Sutherland, and Easter Ross

Jeff Smith MP for Manchester Withington

Tracy Brabin MP for Batley & Spen

Earl of Clancarty

Lord Alastair Aberdare

Lord Berkeley of Knighton CBE

Lord Michael Cashman

Lord Clement-Jones CBE

Lord Foster of Bath

Lord Michael German

Lord Paul Strasburger

Nile Rodgers, guitarist, singer-songwriter

Sacha Lord, Night-Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester

Tom Kiehl, Deputy CEO, UK Music

Tim Brennan, Freelance Video Technician, Petition Creator

Rob Brydon, Band, BBC Actor and Theatre Producer

Ian Smith, UKE Arts Work & Frusion & Fizzion international music & allied arts agencies Gill Morris, Campaign Coordinator, Carry on Touring

Derek Dick aka Fish, Singer, Record Company Owner, Touring Artist

Eliza Carty MBE, Folk Singer

Horace Trubridge, General Secretary, Musicians’ Union

Howard Goodall Composer, Broadcaster, Conductor, Author

Jess Murphy, Freelance Violinist & Founder of Let Music Live

Louise Richards, Founder and Executive Director, Motionhouse

Rick Astley, singer-songwriter