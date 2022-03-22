Concert and festival promoter Crosstown Concerts has teamed with acts including Ed Sheeran (pictured), Snow Patrol, Elbow, The Chemical Brothers and George Ezra to create fundraising prize draws for the Ukraine humanitarian aid appeal set up by the Disasters Emergency Committee.

The prizes include three groups of three people joining Ed Sheeran in his private box to watch an Ipswich Town home game, free tickets to an Elbow live show and a meet-and-greet with the band backstage, and tickets for Chemical Brother’s Castle Howard show along with a limited-edition vinyl package from the band.

Tickets are on sale from today, priced £5, here. Winners will be drawn at random, with customers able to buy up to ten draw tickets at a time for each prize, and also able to donate further monies to the appeal if they wish.

Crosstown Concerts co-founder Conal Dodds said, “We wanted to make as much of a difference as possible, beyond giving money. We contacted artists we know and got a great response and will be adding more unique experiences in the coming weeks.”

Crosstown Concerts was founded by Paul Hutton and Dodds in 2016 after the duo left Metropolis Music. With offices in Bristol and London it has worked on major outdoor events including the Downs Festival (60,000) in Bristol, Bristol Sounds (20,000) and OnBlackheath (25,000) in London.