Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, is to host a series of free events on 24 August to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day while raising funds toward humanitarian aid for the victims of the Ukraine war.

Organised in part by British-born Mark Adam Harold, and with backing from the Mayor of Vilnius Remigijus Šimašius, the events include an outdoor “rave” in the city centre headlined by Ukrainian DJ duo ARTBAT.

Organisers said the rave will include “several large-scale concerts and a multidisciplinary art project” with money raised going to Music Saves UA: a fund established by the Ukrainian Association of Music Events.

“As we were striving for freedom for a long time, we understand perfectly well the importance of Independence Day for Ukrainians this year. They have been fighting for half a year for the right to be citizens of a free and independent country. The Ukrainian courage and resolution inspire us all, and the least we can do is to keep providing any possible support to them,” said Remigijus Šimašius, Mayor of Vilnius.