Entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) said it will acquire ICM Partners (ICM) in a landmark move that will create a global agency powerhouse of a similar size to leading agencies William Morris Endeavor (WME) and United Talent Agency (UTA).

CAA said the deal would enable it to “deliver even more opportunities for our world-class clients to build their careers and their brands across multiple disciplines and platforms in an evolving marketplace”.

In a statement CAA said, “Our strong financial position enables us to continue to expand and diversify our businesses, with service and representation remaining central to what we do and who we are. We’re fortunate to have a partner in ICM who shares our commitment to the widest and most inclusive vision possible for what our clients and company can accomplish together.”

ICM’s Chris Silbermann, who will join CAA’s shareholder board, said, “Together, we will build upon our accomplishments and entrepreneurial spirit, and continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the best interests of our clients, as well as empowering new, diverse voices within the industry.”

Founded in 1975 by five former William Morris Agency staff, CAA is headquartered in Los Angeles and has a significant presence across North America, China and Europe.

CAA’s London office was set up in 2006 by Emma Banks and Mike Greek, who collectively represent acts including Katy Perry, Arcade Fire, Lorde and Florence + The Machine, Kylie Minogue, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse and Sigur Ros.