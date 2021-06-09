Euro 2020 organiser UEFA said all UK-based fans aged 11 and over who attend the England matches against Croatia and Scotland at Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000) will be required to show proof of vaccination or of a negative lateral flow test to gain entry.

England’s opening two matches of the tournament are part of the second phase of the Government’s Events Research Programme, designed to test the feasibility and safety of staging mass participation events after the roadmap Stage 4 reopening.

Wembley Stadium will host a maximum of 22,500 fans, 25% of its capacity, for the Group D fixtures but stadium director Liam Boylan told Access the aim is to accommodate crowds of 45,000 if restrictions are lifted from 21 June. The stadium is due to host England’s three Group D fixtures, a last-16 tie, both semi-finals and the final.

In order to gain entry to the two initial England matches, ticket holders must be able to show that they have been administered both doses of a Covid-19 vaccination at least two weeks prior to the game in question. Ticket holders who have not had both shots will be required to show proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within the previous 48 hours. Attendees will be able to show their vaccination status via the NHS app.

Ticket holders for Euro 2020 matches at Hampden Park in Glasgow will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test.

Uefa said it is “working with the local governments and health authorities to ensure measures adhere to the public health guidance of the host country”.