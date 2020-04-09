BST Hyde Park has been called off in 2020 due to Covid-19.

The festival, which was due to take place from 3-12 July, featured headliners including Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Post Malone.

In a statement on the festival’s website, organisers stated: “It is with great sadness that we have made the difficult decision to cancel BST Hyde Park 2020.

“After closely following government actions and statements during the COVID 19 pandemic, as well as consulting with our partners The Royal Parks and wider agencies, we have concluded that this is the only possible outcome.

“This would have been the 8th year of this event and we were looking forward to putting on amazing, unique shows for hundreds of thousands of fans in the world’s greatest outdoor venue. But safety always comes first.

“In addition to the government rightly enforcing a prolonged period of social isolation, we would not want to place any extra strain on the emergency services, who we are lucky enough to have working alongside us at our events. We have the utmost respect for them and wish to express our admiration for their dedication and professionalism, which is proving so vital at this time.”

Organisers go on to say that those who bought tickets will be contacted directly by ticket agents starting 6 May.

The festival will return in 2021.

Pictured: Arcade Fire at BST Hyde Park 2014. Credit: BST Hyde Park