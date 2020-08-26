Promoted content

Showcase AVi’s new live streaming department has announced the launch of its online and hybrid events solution.

The new options aim to create experiences that match the atmosphere of a live event, but also comply with current government guidelines and regulations.

Online events

Showcase AVi has created a dedicated online events platform which allows attendees to walk around and connect with sponsors and exhibitors as they would during a face-to-face event, only online. The events platform includes traditional event stages replicated through multiple streams of live and/or pre-recorded content.

Hybrid events

Events with limited numbers can now take place in traditional venues. These events can be coupled with live streaming to create an event with both face-to-face interaction and more audience members.

Showcase AVi has collaborated with St. Ermin’s, a hotel in central London, to design configurations that comply with the new regulations in addition to having an on-site permanent live stream studio, which ensures a safe, regulated event environment that is also ready to go live.