Breakout music festival has been cancelled a week before it was set to launch in Fife, Scotland, due to low ticket sales.

The 30,000-capacity festival, which was set to raise money for the NHS, was due to take place on Kirkcaldy Esplanade from 27-29 May, with a lineup of Scottish acts such as Midge Ure and Big Country.

Breakout was originally set to launch last October but organisers delayed it due to a rise in local Covid-19 cases. The festival would have been the largest of its kind in Kirkcaldy and the largest held in Fife this summer.

In a statement posted on Facebook organisers said, “It is with enormous regret that we have to announce the cancellation of Breakout.

“The current economic climate has led to a level of ticket sales that make live events unviable.

“We would like to offer our sincere thanks to all the bands, partner agencies and suppliers who have continued to give us their full support rights to the last minute.”