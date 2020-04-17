The organisers of bluedot today confirmed that this year’s event will be cancelled, and the festival will return from 22-25 July 2021 due to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All three headliners – Bjork, Metronomy and Groove Armada – will be appearing at the 2021 event, with many other artists and speakers from this year’s line-up set to join them.

Tickets purchased this year will be valid for next year’s event, and full refunds will also be available for those unable to attend.

bluedot’s organisers said: “It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we are announcing the postponement of bluedot to 22-25 July 2021.

“We are happy to confirm that our three Lovell Stage headliners – Björk, Groove Armada and Metronomy – will join us on these new dates, and we are working to transfer as many of 2020’s artists and speakers to bluedot 2021 as possible, alongside new additions.

“Our teams have been working with partners and authorities to assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the festival. Although bluedot may still seem some time away, the virus and its associated effects are unlikely to ease for some months and it is important to us that any additional or unnecessary strain on medical services is avoided. This decision has been a necessary but difficult one to make as it affects not only our wonderful bluedot family of festival-goers and staff but also a large number of artists, performers, speakers, suppliers, traders and freelancers, many of whom have been hit hard during this period. Within our limited means, we will continue to do everything we can to support them and the wider sector during these difficult times.

“Tickets and extras (including boutique camping) for this year’s festival will automatically be transferred to 2021. Ticketholders will shortly receive an e-mail from their ticket provider with an update on their booking.

“If you are unable to join us on our new dates, you will be entitled to a refund for your ticket and any extras, including boutique camping. Please be patient with refund requests as ticket outlets are naturally working through a higher than normal number of enquiries. If you are able to keep hold of your ticket, we would ask that you do – as an independent festival, your support will allow us to navigate this difficult period.

“We have grown to be a strong community over the last four years of bluedot and we are proud to be able to host such an incredible gathering. We will return to celebrate the 5th edition of bluedot with you all and look forward to it being even more spectacular for the wait.

“Stay safe for now and we will see you all beneath the telescope again when the time is right. The bluedot team.”