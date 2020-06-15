With the subject of race and diversity dominating the headlines, it is time to address the lack of diversity in the events industry. Ashanti Bentil-Dhue, an experienced #eventprof, has co-founded a network called Black in Events, and is looking to help companies look inward to develop inclusive work places. You don’t need to be shy to have the conversation, and this interview is a must-watch for all eventprofs and event business owners.

Find out more about Black in Events on their Twitter page: @BlackinEvents