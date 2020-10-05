GL events UK, a supplier of temporary structures to events, has finished building a temporary structure in the University of Oxford.

The University’s Merton College was in need of a space for students to dine and socialise while adhering to social distancing. GL events created it inside the college campus, so that it could be used even if wider restrictions were put in place in Oxford.

The structure was 12x35m, with a full interior fit-out, encompassing linings, interior lighting, floor coverings, furniture, HVAC and external lighting, making it suitable for year-round-use.

The materials for the build had to be carried over the perimeter wall of the college with a crane, while avoiding damaging the area’s historic grounds.

A video of the project can be viewed above.