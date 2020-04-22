Independent Americana festival Black Deer Festival has today announced that the festival will be postponed until June 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival, which takes place in Kent, will be offering current ticket holders the opportunity to roll over their ticket to 2021 and receive an exclusive limited-edition Black Deer T-shirt, to transfer their ticket to a keyworker, or apply for a ticket refund.

All ticket holders will be contacted directly by Black Deer’s ticket agency partners via email within the next three days to confirm how to activate their preferred option. With some members of the Black Deer team having been personally affected by the pandemic and having seen first-hand the incredible work and sacrifices made by so many, they have also decided to show their gratitude and thanks by inviting 1,500 NHS and key workers as guests to Black Deer Festival 2021.

The festival has also confirmed the lineup for the 2021 event, with many of the acts confirmed for 2020 taking part, among some new additions.

Among those reconfirmed to play the festival in 2021 are Wilco, Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant and Suzi Dian, The Waterboys, The Dead South, Imelda May, The Milk Carton Kids, Get Cape. Wear Cape., and The Felice Brothers.

New additions to the lineup include Police Dog Hogan, Caroline Spence, Birds of Chicago, The Lost Brothers and Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra.

Gill Tee and Deborah Shilling, Black Deer Festival Co-Founders said: “This announcement has taken longer than we hoped but what was so important, other than the obvious safety of our community, was to do everything we could to make sure we were able to recreate the same excitement for our line-up in 2021 that we were all looking forward to at Black Deer Festival this year.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support of the artists and their teams in working with us to secure a line-up for 2021 equally as amazing as 2020. In addition to Wilco, The Waterboys, Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant, The Dead South, Imelda May and many more, we’re beyond excited to announce more roots heroes such as Police Dog Hogan, The Lost Brothers and welcome back the uplifting Powerhouse Gospel Choir to deliver what we know will be the best weekend celebration of Americana & Country the UK will have ever seen.”

The first names for the Roadhouse Stage were also announced today. The names were curated by Desertfest promoters, Desertscene London. The stage will be welcoming many acts, including ASG, Prosperina, Black Rainbows, Gorilla, Black Orchids and Lead Desert Blues to the stage. The Powerhouse Gospel Choir, who took part in the festival last year at the inaugural Gospel Brunch, are also set to return next year.