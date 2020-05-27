Following the cancellation of Glastonbury festival due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the BBC will be airing classic Glastonbury performances.

BBC Two and BBC Four will be showing headline sets from previous festivals including Beyoncé, Adele, Coldplay, David Bowie and Jay-Z.

BBC iPlayer will also be featuring a new pop-up channel which will have over 60 historic sets.

The 2020 festival was due to feature Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Sir Paul McCartney, but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clara Amfo, Edith Bowman, Jo Whiley, Lauren Laverne and Mark Radcliffe will host four days of programming across the BBC.

The highlight of the BBC coverage will be three 90-minute programmes on BBC Two, which will be broadcast on 26, 27 and 28 June, which will features sets from Amy Winehouse, Dizzee Rascal, PJ Harvey, Lady Gaga, R.E.M. and The Rolling Stones.

BBC Four will be featuring acoustic performances filmed at the BBC compound at previous editions of the festival, including Dua Lipa, Leon Bridges, Ed Sheeran, Patti Smith, Richie Havens, Youssou N’Dour and Kano.

Both BBC radio stations and the BBC Sounds app will be playing archive performances.

Organiser Emily Eavis will be interviewed on Lauren Laverne’s BBC 6 Music show on 26 June.

Lorna Clarke, the controller of BBC Pop said: “Even though Worthy Farm can’t be full of thousands of music lovers this year, the BBC will celebrate with four days of memories and archive footage to give our audience a taste of the festival in their own homes.”

Eavis added: “There are so many memorable sets being played across the BBC over what would have been our 50th anniversary weekend.

“Personally, I’m looking forward to a weekend of reflecting on the history of our festival and going back to some classic performances from David Bowie, Adele, REM, Beyoncé, The Rolling Stones, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish and lots more.

“Me and my dad will definitely be watching!”