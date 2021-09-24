Leeds-based events specialist AYRE Event Solutions supported arts and music charity The Met for the first time to bring the two-week outdoor music festival Burrs Live to life.

Burrs Live took place in Burrs Country Park, Bury, Greater Manchester, from 27 August – 5 September, with artists including the Bootleg Beatles and The Magic of Motown performing across the weekend.

Across each day, AYRE Events supported organisers The Met with the sourcing of power generators, fencing panels and pedestrian barriers plus providing items of their stock including over 400 meters of festoon lighting and a further 400 meters of fairy lights. AYRE also supplied four lighting towers and had a member of its team on site each evening to support with technical problems with the equipment.

AYRE managing director Chris Ayre said, “Despite the shortage of outdoor event equipment, we were able to source all the additional products needed as well as utilising some of our own existing stock including festoon lighting, power distribution and cable ramps to bring the festival to life, while providing essential advice and guidance on site layout, set up and health and safety procedures.

“We’re really pleased with the success of the events and it was great to be back out there working festivals and large outdoor events again after a long 18 months away.”

The Met chief executive officer Victoria Robinson said, “Ayre Event Solutions provided much-needed support for our event infrastructure. The project was on a very tight timeframe of six weeks but Chris was able to ascertain our needs and provide what we needed really quickly. His support was invaluable and contributed to a very successful project as part of Greater Manchester’s Town of Culture.”