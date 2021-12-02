AEG-owned ticketing company AXS has struct a deal to become the exclusive ticket service provider for Vince Power Music Group’s (VPMG) London venues.

The UK arm of the global ticketing technology company said the deal will see VPMG move all future on-sales to the AXS ticketing system in a 5 year deal.

The deal covers VPMG’s London venues; the 600-capacity PowerHaus (formally Dingwalls – pictured), The Fiddler (Cap. 140), Nells (400) and Subterania (600).

AXS works with more than 350 venues globally, including London’s The O2 arena (20,000) and The SSE Arena Wembley (12,500) and festivals such as British Summertime Hyde Park (65,000) and All Points East (40,000).

Veteran festival promoter and venue owner Vince Power said, “This comes at the right time for our planned expansion, with festivals in 2023 and the other new venues around the UK on the horizon. We look forward to working closely together over the coming years.”

AXS business development director John Talbot said “We are delighted to be partnering with Vince and his team. His long running and successful career in live music made the opportunity to work with his latest live venue ventures a very natural step for AXS.”