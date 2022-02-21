A new music festival is to launch at Euston Park, Suffolk from 26-28 August, with a focus on raising funds for charity.

With a lineup including Kaiser Chiefs, Jake Bugg, Natalie Imbruglia and Happy Mondays, At Ease festival will also have children’s entertainment and feature two days of guest conversations with live discussions on mental health support and well-being.

The festival is in support of two charities; Sporting Force – which helps ex-service men, women and their families into work, volunteering, education and social events in the sports sector; and Black Dog – an online peer to peer support service for people struggling with mental health.

Sporting Force founder Tommy Lowther said, “At Ease festival will not only show ex-military personnel what support agencies are available but will also promote the charity so as to reach more veterans who may be struggling.”

My Black Dog founder Niki Clarke said, “During the pandemic we saw a 2030% increase in people using our service and last year we saw double the number of users from the previous year. At Ease is an incredibly important platform for us to be able to raise awareness about My Black Dog and to reach those people who are struggling through dark days. It is a much-needed opportunity to raise vital funds and support our continuing growth.”