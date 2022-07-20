Arts University Bournemouth’s BA (Hons) Events Management course has been awarded Best Live Event by the Association for Events Management Education (AEME) Awards.

The course, which saw off competition from more than 46 other AEME member universities, has won the accolade in recognition for its work on Alice in Spring, Bournemouth’s Alice in Wonderland-themed festival.

Created by final-year students, the town centre event was produced in partnership with Bournemouth Town Centre’s Business Improvement District (BID).

The free-to-attend event, which took place in May, featured street theatre, circus performance, stilt characters, face painting and live music. Local businesses took part in the event via an interactive smartphone experience, while performers entertained visitors alongside roaming actors, trapeze artists, unicyclists, and jugglers.

Final year Events Management student Georgia Vacher said, “This reflects the effort not only of the whole Alice in Spring team but the teaching staff at AUB and the fantastic support that we received from all of our stakeholders. We are all incredibly grateful and honoured to receive this accolade.”

Course leader Kevin Chambers said, “This was a tremendously exciting piece of work which the students threw themselves into wholeheartedly. For many of them it was their first live project in three years due to the pandemic. I am incredibly proud of all of them.”

AUB’s BA (Hons) Events Management course has worked on several events across the South over the past year, including Southampton Mela Festival and HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Parade.