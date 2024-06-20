Arena Group has appointed former CSM Sport and Entertainment deputy chairman Jim Glover as CEO – EMEA.

Glover will be based in Arena’s Wimbledon, UK, office and will have direct responsibility for the company’s operations across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Arena Group CEO Paul Berger said, “[Glover’s] proven track record of success in the sports and events industry, coupled with his deep understanding of the EMEA market, makes him the ideal candidate to lead this important region.”

Glover brings over 30 years of experience in the sports and events sector, having most recently served as CSM Sport and Entertainment deputy chairman from 2010-2024.

Glover said, “The EMEA region has tremendous potential, and I’m confident that by working together, we can unlock new revenue opportunities and optimize our operations to achieve significant and sustainable growth.”