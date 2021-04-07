The chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Events, Theresa Villiers MP, is to appear on BBC Radio 5 Live’s daily MP’s Panel on 8 April at 11am.

Among the topics will be vaccination passports, and Villiers is expected to call for clear differentiation by Government between the hospitality and events sectors when considering them.

Villiers will also suggest that the Government should support the industry if they are to be implemented to enable the return of large events.

The MP for Chipping Barnet will also appear on Times Radio on Sunday morning, 11 April, discussing the same topic.

Listen to BBC Radio 5 Live here

Listen to Times Radio here