TicketSwap, an Amsterdam-based online marketplace for buying and selling tickets, has expanded to new markets in Europe and Latin America.

The startup is opening offices in London, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, Berlin, and Stockholm, while São Paulo will serve as the company’s first Latin American office.

The company said it is developing partnerships with music festivals, promoters and venues across the regions to respond to the growing demand from its 6.5 million users in 36 countries.

The company has signed a multi-year deal with Sziget, the company behind Sziget Festival and Balaton Sound & Volt, as the brand’s official resale partner until at least 2026.

Among its 6,000 partners, TicketSwap has also teamed up with the likes of ID&T Group (Netherlands), Hellfest (France), LWE (UK), Bootshaus (Germany), Norbergfestival (Sweden), Entourage and Ingresse (Brazil).

TicketSwap co-founder and CEO Hans Ober said, “Thanks to our first funding raised in June 2021 ($10m via venture-builder Million Monkeys), we’ve focused on the business growth and expansion to new markets, while reinforcing our presence in existing markets.”

Sziget CEO Tamás Kádár said, “After the pandemic, fan behaviours are changing dramatically, and with over 750,000 people attending our events every year, it’s crucial for us to have an option for fans to safely sell their tickets to other authentic fans.

“I’m convinced that the more we see event organisers supporting ethical fan resale sites, the quicker we can bring an end to ticket touts and help protect our fans.”