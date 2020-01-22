Amplify, a UK-headquartered agency that works with clients such as Airbnb, Google and Spotify, has announced the launch of a Los Angeles based US office.

Having worked for the past three years on brand strategy and experiences for Facebook and HubSpot in North America, and recently being named ‘Brand Experience Agency of the Decade’, Amplify is launching a localised US offering in response to increasing demand from these clients and beyond.

The stateside office will operate a blended UK/US talent model headed by President Marcus Childs (also UK managing partner), executive vice presidents Mark McDermott (formerly UK business director) and Alex Smith (formerly UK head of live), plus newly appointed executive vice president of creative Jamie Davies.

Davies has previously worked as a creative director at technology innovation agency INITION, ‘Digital Innovation Agency of the Decade’, R/GA and AR-specialist Blippar.

Davies’ appointment marks the start of a stateside recruitment drive that will see the new operation launch with a blended team of US and UK talent. In addition to Childs, McDermott, Smith and Davies working alongside local talent, the team will also be supported by Jonathan Emmins (founder), Anton Mercier (group CEO), Jeavon Smith (executive creative director) and Richie Gage (head of production).

The announcement comes a year after Amplify launched their first international office in Australia; a move that delivered sales in excess of A$3m in the agency’s first year. Amplify’s US office, opening in LA’s Second Home workspace hub, will offer the same strategy, creative, production and account handling as in the UK.

Amplify’s founding partner, Marcus Childs, said: “We have always seen the huge potential of the US market for Amplify. Thanks to initiatives like Young Blood, our on-going deep dive into youth culture, we’ve carved out a pretty unique insight-led and culturally-driven approach. Along with our best-in-class creative studios, we’re confident we can bring a powerfully different offering to the US market.”

Amplify’s executive vice president of creative, Jamie Davies, added: “I’ve been a fan of Amplify and their brilliant, culturally connected work for some time. It’s a phenomenally exciting time to join them and establish a strong presence over in the US. LA is a big, beautiful and diverse city that gives us a great base to immerse ourselves in US culture and connect with our audiences as we continue to drive creative forward. It’s a dream opportunity to be able to tap into America’s world-class brands, the immense size and scale of US projects and the country’s melting pot of influences.”