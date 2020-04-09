Marketing agency Amplify has appointed former Head of BBC Events Adam Heyhurst to the newly created role of Head of Broadcast.

Heyhurst has overseen production for many of the UK’s biggest events – from Radio 1’s Live Lounge to Glastonbury via Doctor Who, Sport, Strictly Come Dancing and The Proms. At Amplify, he will be responsible for using content engines to bring Amplify’s experiences to life.

Having spent over 10 years at the BBC, Heyhurst will utilise his live broadcast and multi-camera streaming knowledge to help Amplify shape new content formats and offerings, while developing solutions to service live broadcast of Amplify events.

Heyhurst will also be responsible for strategic development of the agency’s content division, supporting Amplify’s Head of Content, Alex Wilson, in positioning content as a key Amplify offering.

The new appointment comes as the content department continues to grow with the expanding culture platform for Dr Marten’s as well as working with YouTube Music to bring multi-channel content to life for musical artists including Coldplay and Lewis Capaldi.

Wilson said: “Adam’s unrivalled experience gives us a key differential in how we shoot and share content, helping us capture Amplify’s incredible immersive experiences as though they are TV shows. Although he’s a brand new recruit, he’s already proved to be a key asset by helping us further develop content engine solutions during the Coronavirus crisis and using his extensive festival broadcast experience to shape future projects.”

Heyhurst added: “Being able to weave broadcast into Amplify’s experiential magic for the most exciting brands in the world is a career dream come true. The breadth of talent around the table at Amplify is inspiring and the collective endeavour to produce only the very best work every time has fast become an addictive motivator. For an agency to authentically invest in its own broadcast capability is a game changer. I’m delighted to be here and excited to see what we do next”.