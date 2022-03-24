Multi-venue operator Academy Music Group (AMG), which acquired the 3,000-capacity Edinburgh Corn Exchange from Marco’s Leisure in August last year before rebranding it O2 Academy Edinburgh, has hired Liverpool-based Adlib to co-design and install high-end audio and lighting systems at the venue.

The venue was built in 1909 and over the last two decades the category B listed building has seen shows by acts including Blur, Foo Fighters, Biffy Clyro, Oasis, Coldplay, Garbage, Grace Jones and Radiohead.

The upgrade project, which involved the installation of a new L-Acoustics K2 PA system and an advanced lighting set up involving 12 Ayrton Diablo-S Profiles, was led by AMG’s group operations manager Steve Hoyland with Adlib’s MD Andy Dockerty.

“By investing in brand-new state-of-the-art sound and lighting production facilities we can really enhance our offering for a wider variety of events,” said Hoyland.

Dockerty said the project involved working closely with O2 Academy Edinburgh technical manager Rob Watson, who was key in designing, specifying, and installing an audio system to provide excellent venue coverage in what had traditionally been a complex room for audio.

“The lighting system also provides a high level of industry-standard fixtures and options meaning that any touring artist can facilitate a high specification audio and lighting production with the in-house equipment,” he said. “The house standard is of such a high specification that there should never be a need to bring in touring production which will be beneficial to all parties.”

“We wanted it to be rock’n’roll” says Watson. “It’s a cracking system and a cracking rig, it’s got coverage of the entire venue.”

Forthcoming shows at the venue include The War On Drugs, Beck. Jessie Ware and Pixies.