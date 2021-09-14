Alice Cooper and The Cult, Diversity, Katherine Ryan and Rob Brydon will be among the first shows to go on sale at the Swansea Arena on Friday, 17 September.

Operated by the Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG), the 3,500-capacity arena is part of the Swansea City and Waterfront Digital District project, part-funded by the £1.3 billion Swansea Bay City Deal. It is expected to open in November. In June ATG announced the venue’s management team.

The venue’s recently appointed general manager Lisa Mart said, “These are some of the most high profile music, comedy and entertainment acts out there, and for most, aside of course from the wonderful South Wales born Rob Brydon, this will be their first show in Swansea.

“This is the beginning of something truly special; we will be sharing news of further shows over the coming weeks and months, including our yet to be revealed opening act. Watch this space for further announcements!”

Swansea Council leader Cllr Rob Stewart said: “We’re delighted that the arena tenants and operators ATG have already secured acts of this quality for Swansea Arena. Many of the acts have never performed in Swansea before, so this shows the impact our new arena development is having.

“At the heart of the city’s emerging new £135m Copr Bay district, the new arena will be a world class destination for local people and visitors to the city. It’s one feature of a multi-million pound regeneration story unfolding across Swansea that will create well-paid jobs for local people and attract significant further investment as Swansea is transformed into one of the UK’s best cities to live, work, study and visit.”