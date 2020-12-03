Independent music industry trade body, the Association of Independent Music (AIM) said its annual conference will take place online this year, with a line-up of speakers including UK Music CEO Jamie Njoku-Goodwin.

The AIM Connected conference will take place on 11 March and will feature panel discussions and practical workshops covering a range of topics such as maximising live-streaming opportunities, employee wellbeing, the changing face of distribution, and how to get a business ‘investment ready’.

AIM said the event would see the return of the TED-style ‘strong opinions’ format of quick-fire keynotes, as well as a range of panel discussions, case studies of independent success stories, practical workshops, in-depth interviews and focused one-on-one networking sessions.

The event will be attended by representatives of companies including TikTok, Soundcloud, Bandcamp, Deezer, Blackstar, Mute Records and Believe Digital.

Among the industry executives to deliver quick-fire keynotes will be Merlin CEO Jeremy Sirota, new CEO of UK Music Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, executive director of Jazz Refreshed and AIM board member Yvette Griffith, founder of Unheard Voice Marsha Ramroop, and Click ‘n’ Clear founder Chantal Epp.

AIM CEO Paul Pacifico said, “Since Covid-19 struck early this year, we have rapidly built a strong platform for high-quality delivery of our conferences online, ensuring they continue to deliver key knowledge, skills and contacts for our Members and the wider industry. This event is a key date for anyone looking to build a business in music, and the virtual delivery has now made it accessible for a wider audience of music professionals and entrepreneurs than ever.”