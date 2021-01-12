The Association of Independent Music (AIM), the trade body representing the UK’s independent music sector, has today, 12 January, called for the UK Government and EU representatives to negotiate improved post-Brexit regulations for touring musicians and crew on the continent.

The move follows a report that Government rejected a Brexit agreement with the EU that would have enabled artists to undertake visa-free tours of the continent, a decision labelled “utter insanity” by the Music Managers Forum.

In a statement AIM said, “Both the UK and the EU are now left with arguably the least desirable outcome despite both sides professing the importance of musicians and crew to continue to be able to work and tour easily, post-Brexit. Currently a touring party from the UK working in the EU faces more administrative costs and barriers than others from ‘third countries’, which doesn’t seem to fit the stated intention of close partnership with our nearest neighbours.”

The organisation said it is liaising with the Department for Digital, Culture Media & Sport (DCMS) to push for a more advantageous outcome for touring artists and crew. It said it is also working with DCMS to produce a country-by-country guide of accurate and practical information to help musicians and crews who travel, work and tour around Europe.

AIM CEO Paul Pacifico said, “Much about Brexit is not as the UK music industry wanted and there are, inevitably, complexities to the UK’s new relationship with the EU. However, it is essential that we focus on real issues where they arise, such as work permits, VAT and data, and work with Government and EU counterparts to fix them. We must remain disciplined and focussed to ensure the music industry makes the most of every opportunity in spite of these problematic areas whilst we continue to push for a better outcome.”