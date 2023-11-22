AEG Europe, owners of The O2 (cap. 20,000), has announced plans to open a new 8,500-capacity arena in Edinburgh.

The promoter and venue operator plans to open the venue in 2027. Developer and site owners of Edinburgh Park, Parabola has agreed to sell the site to AEG, which also owns venues including the Accor Arena (20,300) in Paris and the Mercedes-Benz Arena (17,00) in Berlin.

The planning application for the Edinburgh arena will be submitted to the City of Edinburgh Council in the coming weeks. It is anticipated that the decision will be made within six months, with work expected to begin in early 2025 and the first live events taking to the stage in 2027.

As part of the planning process, public consultation exhibitions will be held at Edinburgh Park.

AEG Global Partnerships executive VP Paul Samuels said the promoter will talk to brands in the coming months to be involved, including naming rights opportunities.

AEG Europe president and CEO Alex Hill said, “It’s a location with immense potential, amplified by Parabola’s transformative development and regeneration of Edinburgh Park. The much needed 8,500-capacity arena will bring world-class live music and entertainment to Edinburgh, further cementing its reputation as a destination for culture and global tourism,. We look forward to this development becoming an integral part of the local community and complementing one of the best cities in the world for the arts and live entertainment.”