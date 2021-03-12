The O2 arena owner and operator AEG has partnered with UK-based engineering company Alpha 311 to trial the use of 10 of its mini wind turbines at the venue, with the aim of providing a green power source for the 20,000-capacity arena.

AEG said the installation could produce up to 87,600 kWhs a year, equivalent to the electricity used by 23 British homes. While that represents a small portion of The O2’s energy needs, AEG said the move is an important part of its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint by reducing GHG emissions and exploring new ways to power its portfolio of global entertainment venues.

AEG has launched the Good Vibes All Round initiative – a platform for sharing The O2’s actions to fans, bands and brands. Historically The O2 has sourced its 100% carbon-free electricity from offsite, grid scale resources.

The O2 facility director Lee Lacey said, “We are so incredibly excited to be collaborating with the team at Alpha 311 and be the first venue in the world to install their commercial wind turbines.

We have been searching for a suitable wind generated power source to help reduce our GHG emissions and assist in our ambition to achieve a carbon net zero venue. The opportunity to provide a local on-site source of power generation is huge and we hope this trial provides the launch pad of many more installations not only at The O2 and other AEG venues but across the Greenwich Peninsula and throughout the UK.”

Alpha 311 CEO, Barry Thompson said, “We’re so pleased that The O2 is the first to sign up with us globally. The Alpha 311 turbine was born in Britain with international aspirations, so it’s fitting that we’re working with the world’s most popular music, entertainment and leisure venue. It’s not just a London landmark, it’s a global icon, and we couldn’t be more proud, or thankful, for The O2’s belief in us.”

The venue has been procuring green electricity for the entire site since 2015 and this has had a significant impact on reducing GHG emissions by around 6,000 metric tons each year. The venue has previously received the Royal Borough of Greenwich Greener Greenwich award and the Sustainability and Community award at the Stadium Business Awards.