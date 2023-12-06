AEG Europe has announced that after 22 years in the live entertainment and sports industry, Uwe Frommhold will retire from his position as vice president and COO at AEG Germany.

Frommhold will step down on 1 February 2024 and will continue to serve AEG in a consulting role, working across selected projects. Following his retirement, VP and CFO Jan Kienappel will be promoted to the role of COO and CFO AEG Germany, reporting to AEG Europe president and CEO Alex Hill.

During his 17-year tenure at AEG Germany, Frommhold saw the business grow from one venue in Hamburg to the Mercedes-Benz Arena, Verti Music Hall and Mercedes Platz in Berlin.

Frommhold joined AEG in 2007 when AEG purchased Hamburg’s 16,000-seat Color Line Arena in Hamburg, which is now the Barclays Arena. He had already served as managing director of the arena for five years, including the opening of the venue in November 2002.

Frommhold was promoted to vice president AEG Facilities Germany in 2011 and to vice president and COO in 2017. During that time, AEG Germany added the operation of the q.beyond Arena in Hamburg to its portfolio and saw the opening of Mercedes-Benz Arena, Verti Music Hall and entertainment district Mercedes Platz in Berlin.

Frommhold said, “With a strong German leadership team in place, the time is right for me to step back. I would like to thank AEG for what has been an unbelievable journey and for continuously trusting and supporting me. Most importantly, I want to thank all the people at AEG, especially the teams in Hamburg, Berlin and London, who I’ve had the pleasure of working with during this time. I’m excited to see what’s next for the future of AEG in Germany and will be cheering the team on from the sidelines.”

AEG Europe COO John Langford said, “Renowned as a respected and well-connected leader, Uwe has indelibly shaped our business, our team and the industry. It is hard to believe that when Uwe joined AEG back in 2007 as arena director in Hamburg, the Mercedes-Benz Arena, Mercedes Platz and Verti Music Hall did not yet exist. Uwe has been instrumental in guiding AEG Germany to the market-leading position it enjoys today. The values he instilled in our German business have become the benchmark for the industry, and that says it all.”