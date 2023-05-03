Lucy Noble has joined the Board of Trustees at Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity.

The Royal Albert Hall’s former artistic director, and former chair of the National Arenas Association, Noble was hired as AEG Present’s first artistic director in October last year. She said Nordoff and Robbins is an organisation she has long admired for its commitment to using the power of music to transform lives.

“As someone who has played and studied music throughout their entire life, I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with the team and support their mission to make a real difference to people across the UK,” said Noble.

As a key member of AEG Presents’ European Senior Leadership Team, Noble is responsible for setting the artistic direction across the company’s live touring and events business. She is tasked with driving AEG’s expansion into new areas and genres, ranging from classical and orchestral, through to theatrical and dance.

Commenting on Noble joining the Nordoff and Robbins Board, the charity’s CEO Sandra Schembri said, “[Noble] brings personal experience of working at an internationally renowned venue such as the Royal Albert Hall, where under her leadership their Engagement programme reached 200,000 people, helping them have access to the arts and sciences, as well as her personal musicality and understanding of bringing the arts and music to a larger audience.”