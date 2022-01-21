Adele has cancelled her Caesars Palace’s Colosseum (cap. 4,100) residency at the last minute due to around half of her production team having Covid-19.

As part of her 24-show Weekends With Adele concert series, the singer was due to perform two shows every weekend at the Live Nation-run Las Vegas venue from tonight, 21 January, until April.

She said her team had been awake for “over 30 hours” trying to get the production set up as planned but had “run out of time”.

In a 92-second message on Instagram, Adele said, “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.

“Half my team are down with Covid, they still are, and it’s impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

Tickets for the shows were priced from $85 (£62) to more than $5,000 (£3,684) for platinum packages. Tickets went on sale on 8 December via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, and sold out within minutes.

Adele’s only other planned shows this year are at the AEG Presents promoted BST Hyde Park (65,000) festival in London on 1 and 2 July.