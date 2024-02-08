The Access All Areas 30under30 Class of 2024 has been announced, with 30 young live event professionals set to benefit from the scheme.

The initiative is designed to recognise and reward excellence among the younger generation in the live event industry’s workforce.

The group will be celebrated at an awards ceremony at ExCeL London, during day two of the Event Production Show on 29 February. The ceremony will take place from 13:10-14:00.

Access will then work with the cohort for 12 months as part of a programme designed to provide advice, support and networking opportunities.

The winners are: