The Access All Areas 30under30 Class of 2024 has been announced, with 30 young live event professionals set to benefit from the scheme.
The initiative is designed to recognise and reward excellence among the younger generation in the live event industry’s workforce.
The group will be celebrated at an awards ceremony at ExCeL London, during day two of the Event Production Show on 29 February. The ceremony will take place from 13:10-14:00.
Access will then work with the cohort for 12 months as part of a programme designed to provide advice, support and networking opportunities.
The winners are:
- Aimee Cole, freelance event manager
- Jasmine Pearce, festival recruitment and ticketing coordinator, Festival Republic
- Nicole Allen, senior partnerships manager, AEG Presents
- Paige Martin, assistant general manager – O2 Apollo Manchester, Live Nation
- Anna Mittler, senior digital manager, Partnerships, AEG Europe
- Robin Nice, events manager, freelance / Southampton Music Industry Association
- Tim Herdal, deputy site manager – Boomtown Festival / deputy production manager – Winter Wonderland / IMG
- Ben Walker, client success manager, Europe, DICE
- Vikesh Sitpura, junior production manager, DRPG
- Courtney Clarke, event manager, The Royal Parks
- Ed Brown, director, Event Crowd
- George Fleming, founder, Save Our Scene UK
- Jack Neville, director of ticketing and growth, Tickets for Good
- Marine DaRocha, senior music manager, Continental Drifts Ltd
- Maya De N’Yeurt, event marketing manager, Hospitality D&B Events Ltd
- Nick Cooke, head of new business, Mustard Media
- Phoebe Rodwell-Carson, membership and operations manager, Association of Independent Festivals
- Robyn Templeman, live events freelancer / events and marketing coordinator at Electric Cat Productions
- Sophie Taylor, marketing and commercial manager, Pennine Events Ltd
- Talia Andrea, founder of FEMMESTIVAL
- Conor Burns, head of brand and marketing, Tribe Festivals LTD (Trading as Wychwood Festival)
- Elham Afzal, venue manager, Co-op Live
- Josh Cherrington, event manager, ASM Global / First Direct Arena
- Maddy Chamberlain, production manager, DHP Family
- Shaun McCluskey, promoter rep, DF Concerts
- Isabel Mills, sustainability manager. Hope Solutions Services Limited
- Jamie Russell, site manager, We Organise Chaos
- Mia Barrett, project coordinator, METHOD
- Samantha Pagett, operations manager / director, Wizzafest CIC
- Steven Collins, site coordinator, Engine No 4