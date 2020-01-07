Warwick Folk Festival has announced that its 41st festival will be taking place at Castle Park, adjacent to Warwick Castle, rather at Warwick school, where the event has previously taken place.

The festival will be returning for 2020, bringing the local community together for ‘acelebration of folk history, dance and general revelry’. Features of the event include a festival village with family friendly activities and fringe events across the town.

Artists announced for the 2020 programme include Will Pound and his band, the four-pieceShow of Hands, the Canadian bandLe Vent du Nord, three-time BBC 2 Folk Award-winning trio The Young’uns, as well as Nancy Kerrand Seth Lakeman.

Patron of the Festival, ‘harmonica virtuoso’ and Warwick resident Will Pound said: “We have a committed team that can’t wait to provide the same warm and open welcome to local friends old and new. You can expect the same great line ups, performance, dance, workshops and children’s events and great atmosphere, all in a new beautiful setting and even closer to the castle.”

Festival director Dick Dixon said: “We can’t wait to welcome our festival goers for another great year and in such an exciting location with beautiful views across the banks of the Avon. The Festival hassomething for everyone, whether it’s superb music, camping, workshops, singing, dancing, sessions and giggles galore at what is one of the friendliest and established folk festivals around”.

Visitors will be able to experience a full programme including concerts, ceilidhs, dance, sing-arounds, acoustic performances and full-on gigs.

Other features include a beer tent, craft stalls, skill sessions, street food stalls, and a wine and cocktail bar. The town centre will be hosting dance displays, pub music sessions and open-air concerts.

Tickets go on sale on 14 January 2020. The festival will take place from 23-26 July 2020, at Castle Park, Warwick.