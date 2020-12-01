The founder of the 5,000-capacity Warwick Folk Festival, Dick Dixon, is stepping down ahead of the 2021 edition, which will take place at a new location.

Dixon (pictured) said his departure will lead to the creation of two new roles, for which applicants are being sought. They will work on a voluntary basis.

A new artistic manager will have overall responsibility for programming the festival, while the new operational manager will oversee everything from the main marquee to the toilet blocks.

After being based at Warwick School for decades, the festival will move to a bigger site in the shadow of Warwick Castle next year. It is scheduled to take place from 15-18 July with a line-up including Seth Lakeman, Show of Hands and Nancy Kerr.

Dixon said the festival, which celebrated its 40th year in 2019, has played a key role in boosting the local economy: “We know from feedback down the years how much many businesses rely on the folk festival to bring in the punters and this year, with so many places facing a struggle to come back from the pandemic, we’re more determined than ever to deliver the shot in the arm the area needs.”

Anyone interested in the roles should contact Dixon.