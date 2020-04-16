Event organisers of mass-participation events have launched a campaign to help charities, following concerns that the cancellation of events like the London Marathon will affect their income.

As many mass-participation events have been cancelled due to social distancing measures, since many participants take part in these events for charity, it is estimated that cancellations could cause a £6bn shortfall in income for charities.

In 2019, the London Marathon raised £66.4m for charities.

The 2.6 Challenge was launched to help these charities. The aim of the campaign is to encourage the public to take part in events to make up for cancellations cause by the coronavirus.

The challenge will be launched on Sunday 26 April, the original date for the London Marathon, following its postponement to 4 October. It hopes to inspire people to make athletic challenges around the numbers 2.6 or 26, and to generate donations either from themselves or others.

Hugh Brasher, event director of the London Marathon, said to BBC Sport: “This is something the marathon is really passionate about and so are the rest of the mass participation sport organisers.

“As a group, we got together and we’ve been getting together on sustainability. With Covid-19 and what is going on, we pivoted to what could we do for charities. This is about both inspiring activity and inspiring fundraising across the UK.

“The activity would be within government guidelines on social distancing, so you can do it indoors or outdoors.”

Nick Rusling, co-chair of the Mass Participation Sports Organisers group (MSO), said: “The 2.6 Challenge can be anything that works for you. You can run or walk 2.6 miles, 2.6km or for 26 minutes.

“You could do the same in your home or garden, go up and down the stairs 26 times, juggle for 2.6 minutes, do a 26 minute exercise class or get 26 people on a video call and do a 26 minute workout – anything you like.

“We want people to get active, have fun and raise money to help Save the UK’s Charities by giving money or raising funds for the charity close to your heart.”