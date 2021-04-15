Fieldlab Events, an organisation that is spearheading a ‘Back To Live’ series of test events in the Netherlands has been given permission by the Dutch Government to increase the capacity of a festival test event to 10,000.

The 538 Koningsdag (Royal Day) festival on 24 April at Chasséveld in Breda will have an audience of 10,000 people, the biggest test event organised by Field Lab so far. Acts to perform at the event will include Snollebollekes, Davina Michelle, Chef’Special and Di-rect.

Other forthcoming test events in Holland include the 3FM Awards in Utrecht on 15 April, which has seen its capacity increased from 1,000 to 1,500; a 7 May concert by Racoon that will be attended by 3,500 people and a test event in an Amsterdam nightclub on 15 May that will be attended by 1,000 people. The Eurovision Song Contest on 22 May will be attended by 3,500.

Attendees must have a Covid test no more than 24 hours before the start of the events. A second rapid test will be required five days afterwards.

Fieldlab Events chair Marcel Elbertse said, “It is great that we can do these upscaling tests, where we can test previously acquired knowledge with higher visitor numbers.

“We are well aware that this is an absolute privilege, especially with a look at the current epidemiological picture, where easing is not yet forthcoming. However, this new research is essential for the second phase of Fieldlab Events.”

The UK’s Events Research Programme does not involve any outdoor concerts or festivals.