X-ray Touring has appointed Jo Biddiscombe as a director of the company. Biddiscombe has been with the agency since its inception in 2005 and was made an agent in 2017. She will join Martin Horne, Ian Huffam, Josh Javor and Scott Thomas on the management board.

The live music agency has also promoted Claire MacLeod to the role of agent. She joined the agency in 2011 and worked under Steve Strange across his roster. X-ray Touring director and co-founder Steve Strange, whose roster included Coldplay, Eminem, Queens of the Stone Age and Phoebe Bridgers, died in October last year aged 53.

Paul Lomas and Hannah Edds have been promoted to bookers.

Thomas said, “As we continue with the full return to live touring, and an intensely busy few years ahead across our roster, we’re very pleased to refresh both our board and team of agents and bookers. This acknowledges the already invaluable input from the individuals involved and the ideas & dynamism they’ll bring to their new roles.”