The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said The Championships, Wimbledon is being planned to accommodate a spectator capacity of around 25%, based on the current Sports Grounds Safety Authority guidance, but the organisation will remain flexible in order to react to the outcome of the Government’s Event Research Programme (ERP).

The AELTC is also awaiting the outcome of the ERP and Government’s review into Covid-status certification before making any decision on a requirement for vaccines or negative tests for spectators to attend the event.

The Championships are scheduled to start on June 28, a week after the Stage 4 due date of the reopening timeline on 21 June , and run until 11 July.

AELTC CEO Sally Bolton said, “We very much hope 25% is a minimum position from which we can build – it is our absolute desire to enable as many people as possible to safely attend The Championships this year. At the heart of our thinking is the intention to create the mix of spectators for which Wimbledon is known, while also working hard to protect the financial performance of The Championships, including the surplus that we deliver for the benefit of British tennis.”

The organisation said that from next year onwards the event will be extended by an additional day. To coincide with the centenary of Centre Court, the middle Sunday will become a permanent part of the tournament schedule, turning The Championships into a 14-day event.

AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt said, “Thanks to improved grass court technology and maintenance over the past five years or so and other measures, we are comfortable that we are able to look after the courts, most particularly Centre Court, without a full day of rest.”